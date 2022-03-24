A man who allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death over a minor argument has been arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A man who allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death over a minor argument has been arrested.

The Hali road police informed here Thursday that Javed Malik had been arrested and the knife used in the crime had also been recovered.

The police said Malik stabbed his brother Yar Muhammad Malik over a domestic issue.

The incident's FIR has been lodged at Hali Road police station on complaint of Muhammad Ashraf Malik, brother, nominating Malik under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.