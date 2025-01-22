Brother’s Murderer Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:22 PM
The Dhamial Police of Rawalpindi on Tuesday said that they arrested an accused who had killed his brother over a domestic dispute three days ago
According to a police spokesman, the accused Hassan Ali had gone into hiding after shooting dead his brother Asad. The Dhamial Police registered a case of the incident, and arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.
