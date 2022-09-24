Brothers Nawaz, Shehbaz earn distinction of addressing UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has earned a unique distinction by addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Before that his brother Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also spoke at the United Nations General Assembly as the prime minister of Pakistan.

So both brothers got the opportunity to address the world body as heads of the government.

In the past, a father and a daughter, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, both prime ministers of Pakistan also spoke at the UN General Assembly.

While son in law of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and husband of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, as President of Pakistan also made a speech at the UN General Assembly.