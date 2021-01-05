UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brown Fat May Protect Against Cardiac, Metabolic Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Brown fat may protect against cardiac, metabolic conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :People with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions ranging from Type-2 diabetes to coronary artery disease, a new study suggests.

Brown fat, also called brown adipose tissue, helps maintain your body temperature when you get too cold. Unlike white fat, which stores calories, brown fat burns energy and scientists hope it may hold the key to new obesity treatments.

"For the first time, it reveals a link to lower risk of certain conditions. These findings make us more confident about the potential of targeting brown fat for therapeutic benefit," said Paul Cohen, Assistant Professor at The Rockefeller University Hospital in the US.

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, confirms and expands the health benefits of brown fat suggested by previous studies, Medical Daily reported .

For the study, the researchers reviewed 130,000 PET scans from more than 52,000 patients and found the presence of brown fat in nearly 10 per cent of individuals.

Several common and chronic diseases were less prevalent among people with detectable brown fat.

For example, only 4.6 per cent had Type-2 diabetes, compared with 9.5 per cent of people who did not have detectable brown fat. Similarly, 18.9 per cent had abnormal cholesterol, compared to 22.2 per cent in those without brown fat.

Moreover, the study revealed three more conditions for which people with brown fat have lower risk: hypertension, congestive heart failure, and coronary artery disease -- links that had not been observed in previous studies.

Another surprising finding was that brown fat may mitigate the negative health effects of obesity. In general, obese people have increased risk of heart and metabolic conditions; but the researchers found that among obese people who have brown fat, the prevalence of these conditions was similar to that of non-obese people.

The role of brown fat is more mysterious in other conditions like hypertension, which is tightly connected to the hormonal system.

"We are considering the possibility that brown fat tissue does more than consume glucose and burn calories, and perhaps actually participates in hormonal signalling to other organs," the researcher said.

Related Topics

May From Fat

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.