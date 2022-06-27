UrduPoint.com

BRSP Completes Decentralized Waste Water Treatment System

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) under its "Sanitation for Millions" (S4M) project has completed "Decentralized Waste Water Treatment System" DEWATS successfully.

The statement issued by the BRSP on Monday said that the first system was installed in BUITIMS and now one DEWAT system installed at University of Balochistan (UOB) Quetta.

The project is specifically designed for wastewater management, to reuse it for irrigation & plantation purposes at the campus.

In this regard, BRSP in collaboration with University of Balochistan and GIZ planned Inaugural ceremony on construction site at University of Balochistan (UOB) tomorrow (Tuesday).

