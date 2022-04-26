BRSP made agreement with Alif Laila to provide books in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Rural Support Program's (BRSP) spokesperson said, on Tuesday, that it has made an agreement with Alif Laila Society with the aim to provide books to girls and boys of Khuzdar and Pishin districts.

According to the spokesperson, agreement was meant to bring students towards education through provision of books in the area.

He also apprised that local camels and Chung-Chi motorcycles would be used to provide high quality printed books to the children from village to village.

Around 8000 books would to be provided in various areas of Balochistan including Washuk, Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar, said the spokesperson, adding that all expenditures related to conveyance and supply of books would be borne by Alif Laila Society.