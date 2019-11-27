UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRSP Play Vital Role In Remote Areas Of Balochistan: MPA Malik

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

BRSP play vital role in remote areas of Balochistan: MPA Malik

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani on Wednesday said Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) was playing vital role in different fields including education, health and clean water in backward and rural areas of province for provision of facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani on Wednesday said Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) was playing vital role in different fields including education, health and clean water in backward and rural areas of province for provision of facilities to people.

He expressed these views while visiting of main office of Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) here.

Parliamentary leader of Balochistan Assembly Malik Naseer Shahwani was briefed about ongoing schemes of provincial government regarding in respective areas including remote areas of Balochistan by BRSP's Manager South NematUllah Jan Maryani.

An Official of BRSP said in briefing, efforts were being taken to provide all basic facilities including health, education, and supply of clean water to citizens in remote areas of province including Quetta.

On which, Balochistan National Party-Mangal's MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani expressed his satisfaction and appreciated efforts of BRSP for provision of clean water supply to Kachi Baig High school at his constituency, Sariab area.

He said he would take measures for BRSP at Balochistan Assembly platform to enhance its funds for ensuring provision of relief to public in remote areas for interest of province because development of remote areas was significant for Balochistan.

MPA said it was also prime responsibility of all stakeholders to play their due role to serve people in respective areas in order to remove backwardness and poverty from respective areas of province.

He hoped that BRSP would continue its services successfully in other areas of Quetta for betterment of people in future.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Quetta Education Water Provincial Assembly All From Government

Recent Stories

Year of Tolerance initiatives reinforce ERC’s re ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits The Big 5 exhibition

26 minutes ago

19 employees promoted in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Indigo Textile

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs ministries to ensure enhanc ..

2 minutes ago

Any hurdle in varsities affairs not to be tolerate ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.