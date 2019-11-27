BRSP play vital role in remote areas of Balochistan: MPA Malik

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani on Wednesday said Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) was playing vital role in different fields including education, health and clean water in backward and rural areas of province for provision of facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani on Wednesday said Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) was playing vital role in different fields including education , health and clean water in backward and rural areas of province for provision of facilities to people.

He expressed these views while visiting of main office of Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) here.

Parliamentary leader of Balochistan Assembly Malik Naseer Shahwani was briefed about ongoing schemes of provincial government regarding in respective areas including remote areas of Balochistan by BRSP's Manager South NematUllah Jan Maryani.

An Official of BRSP said in briefing, efforts were being taken to provide all basic facilities including health, education, and supply of clean water to citizens in remote areas of province including Quetta.

On which, Balochistan National Party-Mangal's MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani expressed his satisfaction and appreciated efforts of BRSP for provision of clean water supply to Kachi Baig High school at his constituency, Sariab area.

He said he would take measures for BRSP at Balochistan Assembly platform to enhance its funds for ensuring provision of relief to public in remote areas for interest of province because development of remote areas was significant for Balochistan.

MPA said it was also prime responsibility of all stakeholders to play their due role to serve people in respective areas in order to remove backwardness and poverty from respective areas of province.

He hoped that BRSP would continue its services successfully in other areas of Quetta for betterment of people in future.