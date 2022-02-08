UrduPoint.com

BRSP's General Manger Calls On Balochistan Finance Minister Dummar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 05:33 PM

BRSP's General Manger calls on Balochistan Finance Minister Dummar

Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP)'s General Manger Nematullah Jan Maryani called on Senior Provincial Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammd Dummar on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP)'s General Manger Nematullah Jan Maryani called on Senior Provincial Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammd Dummar on Tuesday.

The BRSP's General Manger briefed the minister about progress of ongoing and completed schemes under BRSP in the province in detail.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of BRSP for helping poor people across the province which was positive sign of needy people.

He hoped that the BRSP would continue its service for supporting of needy people in the areas. Mr, Noor Muhammad Dummar also paid rich tribute to the service of BRSP for providing timely relief to the earthquake victims of Harnai district and assured all possible cooperation to the BRSP in future as well.

