BRT Achieves Abiding Transport Award 2022: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:55 PM

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service Peshawar has achieved the Abiding Transport Award 2022, said Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service Peshawar has achieved the Abiding Transport Award 2022, said Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Thursday.

In a media statement the minister said the BRT has achieved a laurel by winning the Abiding Transport Award 2022.

He said the BRT would prove a milestone accomplishment for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people.

The project, he said was constantly criticized by the opposition adding now thousands of people were travelling through this state-of-the-art commuting facility on a daily basis.

The project has addressed the long-standing issue of travelling inside the metropolis.

The minister added that BRT proved itself a big relief for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that he was thankful to Allah for making the BRT a successful initiative.

