PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has achieved yet another honor by obtaining International Sustainable Transport Award, Spokesman BRT, Muhammad Umair informed on Thursday.

He said the BRT has been internationally acknowledged as one the best three commuting services of the world adding, a formal video function in this connection was organized by the International Transport Institution, (ITDP).

The function, he said was attended by KP Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra through a video link. The BRT Spokesman thanked the ITDP and its members for acknowledging the BRT on an international level.

Provincial Health and Finance Minister in his message on the occasion said this achievement of the BRT was in fact the reflection of the vision of people friendly policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

With the initiation of the BRT, the minister said people have been provided with state-of-the-art commuting facilities.

Besides, he said an environmentally friendly transport system has been introduced that would also greatly help in streamlining the affairs of traffic mess. He also congratulated the people of Pakistan, particularly the people of Peshawar for the feat achieved by the BRT.

He said 38 countries were in the field for this award, however the BRT succeeded in achieving this honor which was an international recognition for the transport system of our country. The award, he said, was given to the BRT for providing an environment and passenger-friendly transport facility to the people.

The award was the result of tireless services and efforts of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officers and officials of the BRT service he said and added that BRT was a modern and successful commuting service of the present time.

The spokesman added that the BRT administration would continue its efforts to further enhance the performance of this service and achieve more appreciation awards.