BRT- an international standard bus services for Peshawarites: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwer Zaib Khan Thursday said the multi-billion BRT project was an international standard bus service for Peshawarites which had made the travel more easy and respectable.

He said this during his visit to BRT project here, wherein, he travelled in a BRT bus and experienced the service personally.

Talking to commuters, he said that BRT has made the travel more secure for females and children, adding the government was committed to providing maximum facilities to masses.

He vowed that PTI government would fulfill all its promises made with the people and would steer the country on path of development and prosperity.

He appealed the passengers to strictly follow the SOPs and code of conduct while travelling to BRT buses.