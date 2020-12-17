UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT- An International Standard Bus Services For Peshawarites: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

BRT- an international standard bus services for Peshawarites: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwer Zaib Khan Thursday said the multi-billion BRT project was an international standard bus service for Peshawarites which had made the travel more easy and respectable.

He said this during his visit to BRT project here, wherein, he travelled in a BRT bus and experienced the service personally.

Talking to commuters, he said that BRT has made the travel more secure for females and children, adding the government was committed to providing maximum facilities to masses.

He vowed that PTI government would fulfill all its promises made with the people and would steer the country on path of development and prosperity.

He appealed the passengers to strictly follow the SOPs and code of conduct while travelling to BRT buses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit All Government

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

26 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

20 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

23 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

23 minutes ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

23 minutes ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.