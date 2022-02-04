UrduPoint.com

BRT Announces Express Route On Kohat Road

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

BRT announces express route on Kohat Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Friday announced another express route of buses for the convenience of the people from next Monday, a spokesman Muhammad Umair Khan said.

He said that from Feb 7, BRT buses would run on ER-10 Express Route from Kohat Adda to Hospital Chowk.

He said the BRT was already providing stop over services on Kohat Road, however, for the convenience of the people, an express route would be started.

The express route, he said, was the most favorite route used by the BRT passengers which has minimum stop over.

>