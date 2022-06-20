UrduPoint.com

BRT Announces Rs.5 Increase In Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 04:42 PM

BRT announces Rs.5 increase in fares

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) on Monday notified a slight increase in fares of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for the next financial year 2022-23, the spokesman of TransPeshawar, Sadaf Kamil said.

The initial fare has been increased up to five rupees that would be enforced by July 1st a notification said adding that no increase in Zu Card and single ticket has been made. The new minimum fare has been fixed at Rs.15 from Rs10.

The spokesman said the increase has been made in view of current price-hikes in petroleum prices adding that the service did not even increase its fares during Covid-19 situation.

He said at the time when the final BRT fare list was issued, the price of diesel was Rs.104 which has now been increased to Rs.264 with an increase of Rs.160.

TransPeshawar was providing safe and environmentally-friendly travel facilities to people with minimal fares, he concluded.

