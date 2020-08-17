UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Attracts Influx Of Women, Youth, Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

BRT attracts influx of women, youth, persons with disabilities

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has attracted influx of women, children, youth and persons with disabilities since the inauguration of the mega service for general public on August 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has attracted influx of women, children, youth and persons with disabilities since the inauguration of the mega service for general public on August 13.

"I traveled in BRT on Monday up to Hayatabad and found the facilities outstanding," said Khurshid Khan who was an employee of a public sector corporation.

He said thousands of special persons had started traveling in the BRT for whom special seats were reserved.

He said besides ZU ticketing system other facilities like free wifi and mobile charging service were also available.

He said the BRT was a modern transport service with 220 hybrid and air-conditioner buses.

He urged the people to wait for their turn at the stations and avoid unnecessary rush.

He said BRT was a great gift of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for people of Peshawar.

He expressed the hope that such service should also be launched in Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan and Abbottabad districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Abbottabad Mobile Mardan Dera Ismail Khan August Women Government Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

21 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

36 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

36 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

36 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

36 minutes ago

Court issues notice to Shehbaz, Maryam on plea aga ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.