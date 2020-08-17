BRT attracts influx of women, youth, persons with disabilities

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has attracted influx of women, children, youth and persons with disabilities since the inauguration of the mega service for general public on August 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has attracted influx of women, children, youth and persons with disabilities since the inauguration of the mega service for general public on August 13.

"I traveled in BRT on Monday up to Hayatabad and found the facilities outstanding," said Khurshid Khan who was an employee of a public sector corporation.

He said thousands of special persons had started traveling in the BRT for whom special seats were reserved.

He said besides ZU ticketing system other facilities like free wifi and mobile charging service were also available.

He said the BRT was a modern transport service with 220 hybrid and air-conditioner buses.

He urged the people to wait for their turn at the stations and avoid unnecessary rush.

He said BRT was a great gift of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for people of Peshawar.

He expressed the hope that such service should also be launched in Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan and Abbottabad districts.