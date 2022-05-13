UrduPoint.com

BRT Best Transport System In Country, Says Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:25 PM

BRT best transport system in country, says minister

Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was the best urban transport facility in the country which was getting bigger and better with addition of more fleet of buses and feeder routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was the best urban transport facility in the country which was getting bigger and better with addition of more fleet of buses and feeder routes.

In a statement, he said that the provincial government was committed to provide quality travelling facilitates to citizens, adding BRT service would be extended to remaining areas of Peshawar in the near future.

He said the extension of BRT to more areas was necessary to reduce the environmental pollution in the city and the provincial government would provide required financial resources on priority for this purpose.

Meanwhile , BRT spokesperson said that with arrival of 86 more buses , the fleet of BRT buses will reach to 244.

The new BRT route would be from the Saddar area to Pishtakhara after getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cantonment board and the other route would start from Pir Zakori bridge to Malak Saad station Firdous, while the new route would be notified on the directives of KP Urban Mobility Authority permission.

More than 250,000 commuters were traveling in BRT which included 25 percent of women, he said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Noc Saddar Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

35 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry information in cases regarding j ..

2 minutes ago
 Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hol ..

Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', shares slide

49 minutes ago
 Four held with hashish,weapons:

Four held with hashish,weapons:

2 minutes ago
 Mongolian president calls for efforts to secure fo ..

Mongolian president calls for efforts to secure food supply, security

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviews arrangeme ..

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.