BRT best transport system in country, says minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was the best urban transport facility in the country which was getting bigger and better with addition of more fleet of buses and feeder routes.

In a statement, he said that the provincial government was committed to provide quality travelling facilitates to citizens, adding BRT service would be extended to remaining areas of Peshawar in the near future.

He said the extension of BRT to more areas was necessary to reduce the environmental pollution in the city and the provincial government would provide required financial resources on priority for this purpose.

Meanwhile , BRT spokesperson said that with arrival of 86 more buses , the fleet of BRT buses will reach to 244.

The new BRT route would be from the Saddar area to Pishtakhara after getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cantonment board and the other route would start from Pir Zakori bridge to Malak Saad station Firdous, while the new route would be notified on the directives of KP Urban Mobility Authority permission.

More than 250,000 commuters were traveling in BRT which included 25 percent of women, he said.