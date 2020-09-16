UrduPoint.com
BRT Bus Caught Fire At Hayatabad, No Casualty Reported

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:41 PM

BRT bus caught fire at Hayatabad, no casualty reported

A BRT bus plying on a feeder route at Hayatabad Township near Itwar Bazar in Phase 2 caught fire here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A BRT bus plying on a feeder route at Hayatabad Township near Itwar Bazar in Phase 2 caught fire here on Wednesday.

The blaze was minor and forthwith doused by firefighters besides ensuring safety of the passengers, Rescue 1122 spokesman said in a statement issued here.

Staffers and fire fighters of Rescue 1122 forthwith rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

All the passengers are safe who were evacuated from the bus immediately.

More Stories From Pakistan

