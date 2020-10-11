BRT bus service to resume operation from Oct 25 : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that BRT bus service to resume operation from October 25 after removal of hardware flaws.

Addressing a press conference, he said repair of buses had no financial implications on the government as the concerned Chinese company is bound by contract to provide the services.

He said that BRT was suspended for the safety of passengers after fire eruption incidents in buses.

Kamran Bangash said that KP government has finalized strategy for smooth supply of flour to the people and defeat the flour mafia.

He said that development projects have been launched at unprecedented pace in the newly merged districts (NMDs) to bring them at par with other districts.

He said government giving top priority to reconstruction of damaged infrastructure,education and heath to facilitate local people.

He said that opposition was unnerved to see developmntal schemes being completed rapidly for public welfare.

Kamran Bangash said opposition had nothing left for politics expect gimmicks and propaganda.