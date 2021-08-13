BRT buses decorated with national flags

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Buses of Rapid Transport (BRT) have been artistically decorated with national flags on occasion of Jashin-e-Azadi.

The Green-white colours of BRT looks very attractive at Peshawar where national flags are hoisting on all major Government and private buildings, houses, markets, offices and vehicles making festive look especially at night.

The PTI Government flagship BRT has started attracting a record number of passengers these days due to its quality signal free service and air conditioned facility.

Great enthusiasm are being witnessed among youth prefering BRT for travelling on occasion of independence day celebrations.

"I have arrived from Pabbi Nowshera to purchase colourful buntings, green badges and stickers besides models of historical buildings of Pakistan Movement.

My joy was doubled after travelling in BRT on Friday," said Anaya Khan (7), a student of private school while taking to APP.

Holding father's hand, she said that 200 national flags, stickers and badges besides models of Minar e Pakistan and Islamia College Peshawar were purchased by her and it would be shared with relatives and friends to collectivelly celebrate 74th independence Day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

Like Anaya Khan, people of all walks of life especially youth were seen in large number in flags and badges stalls at all main markets and bazaars of Peshawar. Motorcyclists, rickshaw, Mazda, wagons drivers and motorists are hoisting national flags on vehicles across KP including merged areas to express their love for Pakistan.