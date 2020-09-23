BRT Company assures to resume service from October 25: CM advisor

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operation was temporarily suspended on the request o f Trans Peshawar Company that has assured to resume the service from October 25 after repairing faults

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operation was temporarily suspended on the request o f Trans Peshawar Company that has assured to resume the service from October 25 after repairing faults.

He said this during his visit to under construction Hakim Abdul Jalil Nadvi Degree College and City College. He said that BRT was suspended on the request of Trans Peshawar to avoid any mishap and identify reasons behind fire eruption in buses.

He said that motor controller of higher capacity would be installed in buses to meet requirement of harsh climate that led to short circuit of capacitors and fire eruption. He said that a twenty-member team is working on eleven different sites to repair faults.