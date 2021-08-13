UrduPoint.com

BRT Completes One Year Of Operation With 38 Million People Availing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

BRT completes one year of operation with 38 million people availing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Based in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first third generation BRT service successfully completed one year of its operation with more than 38 million people traveling in its buses, distributing over 850,000 zoo cards and providing employment around 2000 people.

Addressing a press conference, Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said the BRT system which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan last year provided best world class travel facility to people of the province and thanks to this modern service traffic congestion in the city got reduced as well as the number of traffic accidents were significantly reduced.

The ZU Peshawar which runs a fleet of eco-friendly hybrid buses in 12m and 18m type had been made accessible to people from all walks of life with special seats allotted for women, elders, persons with disabilities and eunuchs.

According to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, they said the environmentally friendly BRT had played a unique role in the Clean and Green Campaign and added that in one year, 31,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions decreased.

They were of the view that the number of female passengers has increased in BRT due to its state of the art facilities including air-conditioning and comfortable seating arrangements and security arrangements etc.

They were indebted to the government for launching such a unique and useful project for facilitating people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who have long been waiting for such a wonderful transport facility.

They said the Bus Rapid Transit System Peshawar was really a gift for people of the province as it has helped people get rid of old buses, expensive taxis and provided the most comfortable and safe journey mode.

Since the number of travelers was increasing day by day, 30 new buses had been ordered this year and now the operation of BRT was continuing with 158 buses, adding this year, for the first time in Pakistan, a Zu bicycle sharing system was inaugurated with 360 modern bicycles and 32 docking stations.

They said that the system was well-equipped with a modern security system. More than 700 CCTV cameras were installed for recording of various incidents for the law enforcement agencies to provide all possible assistance.

They said old buses and wagons running in the city were scrapped in stages and payments were made to the owners as per the fixed prescribed rates and rules, adding so far so far 218 old buses and wagons were scrapped, which resulted in a marked change in Peshawar's environment.

They said that strict measures were taken for implementation of SPO notified by the government to contain the spread of Covid 19.

They said more than 2,000 saplings were planted and a tree planting campaign was launched, adding BRT Peshawar also boosted tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar and enhanced the beauty of the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Women Gas All From Government Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

18 minutes ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

40 minutes ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

1 hour ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

45 minutes ago
 Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: ..

Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: EIA

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.