BRT completion - Peshawarites to get decent mode of transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government after achieving multiple benchmarks in the arena of economic development is all set to leap forward with another flagship programme in Khyber Pakhtubkhwa the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Despite odds and plethora of allegations by the opponents, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government steered through the challenge and commitment of providing an easy and cheaper mode of transportation in the provincial capital.

The project was determinedly pursued, and now it stood completed in all respects well before the scheduled timeframe and will be inaugurated with great splendor on Thursday.

The multi-billion project will ensure a descent mode of transportation to Peshawarits within the city. This much anticipated project was also indispensable in the provincial capital due to the growing population and traffic load.

"The federal and provincial governments have been diligently pursuing this project despite cynical manipulation of public opinion about this flagship project merely as a publicity stunt," said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash.

Congestion on roads had made the lives of commuters miserable as traffic snarls on the busy roads had been eating up hours of commuters resulting in wastage of time and fuel.

Since laying the foundation stone of the mega project, the critics of the project were hell-bent upon creating various illusions and controversies about the multi-billion project just for their petty political gains.

"Those, who used to say that the project will not be successful, can now see that we have succeeded in executing it according to the international standard," Kamran Bangash said.

It is worth mentioning that despite many mega intra-city projects in other provinces, the successive governments in KP remained oblivious to mounting demands of a rapid and cheaper mass transportation project.

It is very unfortunate that those criticizing the PTI initiated project today had been in the government for decades but failed to launch any such facility for the commuters. They had been diverting funds to projects of least importance in constituencies of either former chief ministers or cabinet members.

"The media should see itself that the grand project of BRT has been completed and buses on this 27 kilometers long route will start running from Thursday," Kamran Bangash said.

As it is most often challenging to deliver but easier to criticize and the critics opted for the easier option of criticizing the PTI government.

But when one goes through the facts, it is revealed that most of the arguments of the critics carry no weight. The facts negate the allegation of starting the project without a feasibility report as in actuality the BRT was the only road project where complete technical evaluation, design and environmental assessment were carried out.

The Asian Development Bank, being the major donor of the project, oversaw the project (No 48289-001, 48289-002 and 48289-003) regularly while simultaneously releasing review reports.

Seeing it in terms of cost, it becomes obvious that the project was within the cost limits and saying it expensive was untrue. Initially the cost of BRT project as per ADB documentation (Project 48289-002) was $ 570 million, equivalent to Rs 60 billion (as per rate of 104 of dollar).

Today the dollar stands at Rs 170 due to which the cost of project is considered Rs 100 billion and the people are being confused by the opposition due to the fluctuations in the market price of dollar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cost of BRT project included buses, construction of parking plazas and hundreds of shops.

As per the agreement with ADB, the project was started in September 2017 and would have to be completed on June 30, 2021. But, it had been completed in July 2020, well before time.

The BRT project covered the whole city of Peshawar from one corner of Motorway Interchange to other corner of city which ends in Karkhano and the whole Grand Trunk (GT) Road was rehabilitated under the BRT.

In view of these facts, the critics were left with no chance to blemishing the PTI government. Had its performance been poor, the people in KP would have not elected this party for the government once again.

The Bus Rapid Transit may be the only project in the country, which has all the details available on the ADB's website, including technical, environmental assessment, building and financial matter.

"The BRT buses are environment friendly and comfortable, and will provide a hustle bustle free travelling facility to the people," the special assistant said.

The BRT project was initiated on October 25, 2017 and within two years and eight months it was completed in July 2020 against the deadline of June 2021. On the contrary, Lahore Orange Train started in 2014, Karachi Green Line in February 2016, and Karachi Orange Line in June 2016 but all these projects have yet to be completed.

"The test drives of BRT buses have been carried out, ZU cards are being distributed and it is ready for formal launching anytime," Bangash said.

The special assistant said completion of the project well in time and within the allocated cost was itself an answer to all allegations of its critics.

"Despite criticism of opponents and limited resources the PTI government executed this gigantic flagship project for the welfare of people," he added.

With the completion of this project, the PTI government has fulfilled another promise made to the people. The cheaper and environment friendly mode of travelling will ease the masses' suffering, who have been bearing the brunt of private transport in terms of higher fares and unnecessary wastage of time.