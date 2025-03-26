Open Menu

BRT Corruption Proceedings Against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah Halted

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has halted corruption proceedings against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Shahab Ali Shah in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has halted corruption proceedings against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Shahab Ali Shah in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) case.

According to a NAB spokesperson, no evidence of corruption was found against the two individuals in the alleged BRT corruption case.

NAB has officially informed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) through a formal letter.

The spokesperson further stated that proceedings against the former chief secretary and contractors, including three Chinese contractors, have also been stopped.

The BRT project was initiated during Pervez Khattak’s tenure as Chief Minister, while Shahab Ali Shah was serving as the Secretary of Planning and Development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at that time.

Recent Stories

Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in ..

Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai

34 seconds ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships

42 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial ..

DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid

7 minutes ago
 Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investme ..

Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new econom ..

16 minutes ago
 Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC perfor ..

Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into ..

6 minutes ago
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bun ..

Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far

6 minutes ago
 Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects

Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects

6 minutes ago
 Spring holidays announced for all KP schools

Spring holidays announced for all KP schools

6 minutes ago
 KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to ..

KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges

6 minutes ago
 BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, ..

BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted

6 minutes ago
 CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, r ..

CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan