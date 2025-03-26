BRT Corruption Proceedings Against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah Halted
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has halted corruption proceedings against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Shahab Ali Shah in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) case
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has halted corruption proceedings against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Shahab Ali Shah in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) case.
According to a NAB spokesperson, no evidence of corruption was found against the two individuals in the alleged BRT corruption case.
NAB has officially informed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) through a formal letter.
The spokesperson further stated that proceedings against the former chief secretary and contractors, including three Chinese contractors, have also been stopped.
The BRT project was initiated during Pervez Khattak’s tenure as Chief Minister, while Shahab Ali Shah was serving as the Secretary of Planning and Development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at that time.
Recent Stories
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new econom ..
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into ..
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects
Spring holidays announced for all KP schools
KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial ..6 minutes ago
-
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far6 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects6 minutes ago
-
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted6 minutes ago
-
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework6 minutes ago
-
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Taxila6 minutes ago
-
246 UCs in Karachi to be provided with fumigation machines: Mayor6 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condoles death of Naveed Akbar’s father6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in electoral process held6 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws, including four absconders, arrested in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan resigns from key party position5 minutes ago