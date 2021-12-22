BRT cycle track removed to widen GT Road

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A cycle track alongside Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route from Gulbahar to Hashtnagri was removed to widen the road for smooth vehicular traffic flow.

According to city traffic police, a cycle track was constructed alongside the BRT route from Gulbahar to Hashtnagri to facilitate the people.

The track was earlier used by motorcyclists but owing to traffic congestion and people complaints this track was now being removed to widen the GT Road.

Traffic police said the track was being removed to streamline the flow of ever growing vehicular traffic.

