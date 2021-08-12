BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service management has decided to add its share in the Independence Day celebration by decorating a 12-meter long bus with national flags here on Thursday.

The 12-meter long BRT bus was decorated with a bus-size national flag sticker showing the interest of its administration to be the part of Independence Day celebrations.

The decorated bus would start its service on BRT route from 06 p.m. on Thursday. To celebrate the day, the BRT management has decided that the decorated bus would also ply on the feeder route of the city to add beauty to the celebrations.

The interior of the bus was also decorated with national flags and other decorative material to provide a much better environment to the passengers during Independence Day celebrations.