BRT Facilities 86.5 Mln Commuters In 2024, Sets New Milestones

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 06:24 PM

TransPeshawar on Tuesday released its annual report for 2024, highlighting significant milestones for the city’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, "Zu Peshawar"

According to the report, the system facilitated 86.5 million passenger rides in 2024, with women making up 30 percent of daily commuters. The system now handles over 345,000 passengers daily.

According to the report, the system facilitated 86.5 million passenger rides in 2024, with women making up 30 percent of daily commuters. The system now handles over 345,000 passengers daily.

During the year, three new routes were added including DR-14 Islamia College to Regi Model Town, DR-14A Islamia College to Professor Model Town, and DR-13 Sardar Garhi to Pabbi.

Additional University Express services were launched for student convenience on routes ER-09, ER-10, ER-12, ER-16, and SR-08.

Similarly, over 240,000 new Zu cards were sold this year, raising the total number of issued cards to 1.9 million.

The Zu Bicycle Sharing System recorded 2,130 new registrations, including 17 women, bringing the total registrations to 8,900.

The system facilitated 224,000 trips in 2024 and completed integration with NADRA, streamlining registration processes directly at BRT stations.

TransPeshawar’s spokesperson, Sadaf Kamal said that the call center resolved 20,000 complaints of BRT users while providing guidance to over 3,500 passengers via social media.

Three new tuck shops were established at BRT stations, raising the total to 25. Moreover, 115 wheelchairs were supplied in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation to assist persons with disabilities.

Zu Peshawar also contributed to Peshawar’s urban aesthetics by refurbishing key landmarks, including underpasses at Hashtnagri, University Town, Islamia College, and PDA.

She said that Zu Peshawar model was showcased at international conferences such as the Sustainable Transport Award Webinar hosted by ITDP, a World Bank and IMF forum in the US, and the "Mobilize Your City" conference organized by the Asian Development Bank in Manila.

