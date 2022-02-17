BRT gets International Gold Standard Award

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has achieved yet another laurel by attaining the status of International Gold Standard Service (IGSS).

Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash, while addressing a function in this regard here on Thursday said Pakistan was the seventh country to achieve the IGSS award as earlier only six countries have so far received this honor in the public transport sector.

He informed that the BRT has also made a world record by obtaining 97 points out of 100 for the International Gold Standard Award adding no other country has so far scored that many points for this award. By achieving this award, the Minister said BRT has earned its place in the world's best commuting facility services.

The credit for this achievement, he said goes to the best efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the staff of BRT, its officers, services providers and all other relevant institutions. The International Gold Standard Award was also a great achievement for Pakistan and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the BRT had also received the certificate of International Sustainable Award by the International Transport Organization while the UN Women has also honored the BRT for providing the best and safe travelling facility to the women folk. The BRT, he added, was providing the best possible commuting facilities to its passengers.