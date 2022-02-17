UrduPoint.com

BRT Gets International Gold Standard Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BRT gets International Gold Standard Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has achieved yet another laurel by attaining the status of International Gold Standard Service (IGSS).

Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash, while addressing a function in this regard here on Thursday said Pakistan was the seventh country to achieve the IGSS award as earlier only six countries have so far received this honor in the public transport sector.

He informed that the BRT has also made a world record by obtaining 97 points out of 100 for the International Gold Standard Award adding no other country has so far scored that many points for this award. By achieving this award, the Minister said BRT has earned its place in the world's best commuting facility services.

The credit for this achievement, he said goes to the best efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the staff of BRT, its officers, services providers and all other relevant institutions. The International Gold Standard Award was also a great achievement for Pakistan and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the BRT had also received the certificate of International Sustainable Award by the International Transport Organization while the UN Women has also honored the BRT for providing the best and safe travelling facility to the women folk. The BRT, he added, was providing the best possible commuting facilities to its passengers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Laurel Women Gold All Government Best

Recent Stories

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 p ..

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 pandemic: Senate told

12 minutes ago
 Beijing Concerned About Ban of Chinese Mobile Apps ..

Beijing Concerned About Ban of Chinese Mobile Apps in India - Commerce Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Cambodia, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation ..

Cambodia, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation in post-pandemic era

12 minutes ago
 DHO praises Siddiqui charitable hospital for provi ..

DHO praises Siddiqui charitable hospital for providing medical services

12 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COV ..

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago
 PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>