BRT integrates info of bus stops on Google Maps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has uploaded information of its bus stops on Google Maps for facilitation of its hundreds of thousands of customers.

"BRT Peshawar has integrated information of its `Zu' brand on google maps for the easement of its customers who can check details of their nearest and feasible stop by using the App," informs CEO TransPeshawar, Fayyaz Khan.

"The google maps is being used by large number of people for travel guidance and now the BRT users can also avail the facility for making their travel easy," he told APP on Monday.

"Linking of BRT with google app is also part of upgrading the service of the mass urban mobility with other international transport systems," Khan adds.

The google app will also apprise its users about easy accessible way of reaching the nearest BRT station, needed time for reaching up there and timings of different buses.

It merits to mention here that BRT Peshawar is providing travel facility to more than 2,60,000 passengers on daily basis out of which 70,000 are female.

After launching of the services, female traveling on public transport facility has been increased from earlier two percent to 20 percent.

All buses of Peshawar Zu are also providing special seats for persons with disabilities and even the transgenders who earlier fully avoided using public transport and opted for special cab services on exorbitant rates.

The service has also received international recognition by receiving awards from different organizations for replacing decades old transport services with latest state of the art, inclusive, safe, reliable and highly affordable mobility facility to hundreds of thousands of peoples on daily basis.

Farhan Qureshi, Country Director, Google Pakistan shared "I'm very pleased to announce this partnership with Zu Peshawar.

"We know many Pakistanis rely on public transport, so making bus stop information available on Google Maps is an exciting opportunity to help people plan journeys and get from A to B more easily," he added.