UrduPoint.com

BRT Launches New Zu Card For Commuters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The TransPeshawar on Monday introduced a new design for Zu Card which will be available at all BRT stations at the price of Rs. 300.

According to a spokesperson of TransPeshawar, the operator of the BRT service, the issuance of new cards would not affect the old cards and commuters can use them as usual.

The spokesman informed that the cost of the production of the card had increased due to the surge in the Dollar rate.

Talking about the design of the card, the spokesman said the colour of the new card had been designed green in line with the brand colour of Zu Peshawar.

He said in the initial phase, 1.5 million Zu Cards were made, out of which 0.4 million were distributed free of charge, adding about 1.5 million cards have been issued so far.

