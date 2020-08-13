BRT launching sparks widespread jubilation among Peshawarites

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The launching of mega Bus Rapid project (BRT) by Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday sparked widespread jubilations among residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of Peshawar.

Khurshid Alam, Assistant Manager of a public sector corporation was highly jubilant after seeing inauguration of BRT and termed it a gift of PTI Govt for people of Peshawar on eve of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said fare of BRT was in the limit of common man and people would get quality travelling facility by paying only Rs10 for five kilometers distance and Rs50 for the whole Chamkani-Hayatabad Route against Rs70 charged by private Mazda buses and Wagons for the whole route.

"Today our happiness becomes double. On one side, we are celebrating launching of BRT and on the other hands celebrations of 73rd independence day of Pakistan has reached to its peak in Khyber Pakthunkhwa," he said.

He said BRT was the long awaited demand of people of Peshawar that was fulfilled today by Prime Minister.

Khurshid said special seats for disabled and women in BRT's buses were a unique feature of the mega project that would large benefit persons with disabilities, students and patients.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer has also expressed happiness over opening of the BRT and termed it landmark project that would bring revolution in transport sector in KP.

He said hybrid buses would help control pollution and enhance connectivity besides improve punctuality of employees and students immensely.

With opening of BRT, he said, all propaganda of critics died and such propagandist elements were now hiding faces to avoid wrath of people.

Lecturer Ehtisham Qaiser also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching of BRT Peshawar and termed today a historic day in lives of people of Peshawar.

He said problems of traffic jams especially during morning and evening would come to an end and people would get free Wifi and mobile charging facility while travelling in hybrid environment friendly buses.

He said approximately 3,40,000 passengers would travel in 220 state of the art buses on daily basis while people of peripheries areas would be brought in 128 small buses to ply on feeder routes to reach them to their respective destination in a safe and affordable journey.

He said BRT, Ehsas Assistance Programme, 10 billion trees afforestration project, Ehsas Naushnoma Programme, Shelter Home Programme, Agriculture Emergency Programme and Tourism projects was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan making positive effects on lives of people.