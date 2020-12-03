UrduPoint.com
BRT Makes Face Mask Mandatory For Passengers

Thu 03rd December 2020

The authorities of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar on Thursday made it mandatory for the passengers to wear face masks while travelling in its buses

Spokesman BRT instructed the general public to wear face masks for containing the further spread of coronavirus.

He said that the public should take the second wave of coronavirus seriously and adopt all precautionary measures to remain safe from being infected.

The BRT spokesman made it clear that no one without a face mask would be allowed to travel in BRT buses, adding the compliance of SOPs for coronavirus would be ensured at all costs in BRT service.

A BRT Vigilance Team, he added would make it sure that prescribed SOPs were being properly implemented.

