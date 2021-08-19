UrduPoint.com

BRT Makes Minor Change In Buses Route

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

BRT makes minor change in buses route

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A minor change has been made in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes due to some routine repair work at Mall of Hayatabad Station, said a spokesman of Trans Peshawar here on Thursday.

In wake of the minor change in route, the buses will operate till Chamkani will not take stop at Mall of Hayatabad for three days from August 20 to 22, 2021 and the buses operating on Express Route will take stop at Babe Peshawar.

The first and last stop of the buses operating on SR 08 route will be board Bazaar stop while the first and last stop of the buses of DR 06 route will be Babe Peshawar.

Karkhano Market bound buses will take stop at Mall of Hayatabad while SR 02 and Express Route buses will not stop at Mall of Hayatabad.

The spokesman told that the repair work was part of the routine operation for which they were regretting over the inconvenience of the commuters.

