BRT Makes Record Commutation Of 3,45,000 Persons In Single Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) made a record commutation of 3,45,000 passengers in a single day on March 4, 2024 by providing travelling facility in its long fleet of buses
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) made a record commutation of 3,45,000 passengers in a single day on March 4, 2024 by providing travelling facility in its long fleet of buses.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Office (CEO) Trans Peshawar, Dr. Tariq Usman said the figure of around 3,50,000 is largest number of travelers in a single day.
The subsidy provided by BRT is maximum in comparison with such relief provided in other transport services of the country, he added.
Currently, he said, 15 routes are operational in Peshawar and people residing in almost all the nook and corners of the city can avail free and safe travelling facility.
Zu Peshawar has so far achieved around five international awards because of its better travelling facility for male, female and even transgender community.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme16 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur20 minutes ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls20 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing20 minutes ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi23 minutes ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation26 minutes ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held26 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign26 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway36 minutes ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen36 minutes ago
-
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf36 minutes ago