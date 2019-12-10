UrduPoint.com
BRT Open To Probe By Any Investigating Agency: Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Tue 10th December 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday reiterated that the city's first Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project was executed transparently and open to be probed by any watchdog of the country.

"The provincial government has committed no fault with regard to the BRT project and any agency be it Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could probe into it," Shuakat Yousafzai told media.

He recalled that the Supreme Court had observed that inquiry could be launched into the BRT project once it got completed and adding that citizens were facing no hardships while commuting within the city as all approach roads were open for traffic.

He said masses had full confidence in the PTI government that was why it was elected to power in the province as a result of its performance.

