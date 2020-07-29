BRT opening before end of this year: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said that bus rapid transport (BRT) would be opened for general public before an end of this year.

In a statement here, the Minister has clarified that news circulating in media regarding delay of BRT till next year are not correct.

He said BRT was a mega project that would revolutionarize transport sector besides enhance the beauty of Peshawar.