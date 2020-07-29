UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Opening Before End Of This Year: Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

BRT opening before end of this year: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said that bus rapid transport (BRT) would be opened for general public before an end of this year.

In a statement here, the Minister has clarified that news circulating in media regarding delay of BRT till next year are not correct.

He said BRT was a mega project that would revolutionarize transport sector besides enhance the beauty of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

59 minutes ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.