Open Menu

BRT Operates Successfully Without Financial Problems: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BRT operates successfully without financial problems: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Trans-Peshawar on Monday said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus service was operating smoothly and without any financial problems.

In a statement issued here, the official refuted the social media reports of financial crises and clarified that BRT service was regularly getting subsidies every month and there was no such issue of finance.

The spokesperson mentioned that during the year 2022-23, payment of subsidy to Trans Peshawar was delayed for two months due to financial difficulties, however, it was later paid.

There was correspondence between the Transport Department and the Finance Department regarding payment of the subsidy dues for the previous year and it was misreported by certain sections of press and social media, the spokesperson clarified.

Related Topics

Peshawar Social Media

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

41 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

2 hours ago
 SC full court to hear today petitions against Prac ..

SC full court to hear today petitions against Practice and Procedure Act clippin ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

11 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

14 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

15 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

15 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan