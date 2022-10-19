BRT operationalises five new routes for facilitation of commuters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus service on Wednesday operationalised five new routes for facilitation of commuters of provincial metropolis.

The spokesman of BRT said here that the new routes would include 12 kilometer Reggi Model Town to Tehkal Payan having 15 stops.

The other routes included Shah Alam to Malik Saad, Chamkani to Malik Saad through ring road, Pabbi to Malik Saad through Chamkani, Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 through Hayatabad Phase-I and Reggi Model town to Amman Chowk.

He further said that the new routes would reduce burden on existing BRT routes, adding that a fleet of 62 new buses would be added to existing strength.