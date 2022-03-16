BRT orders 86 buses to operationalize more feeder routes

UrduPoint.com

The Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) Peshawar will purchase 86 State-of- the- art New buses from China to operationalize more feeder routes to facilitate people of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) Peshawar will purchase 86 State-of- the- art New buses from China to operationalize more feeder routes to facilitate people of the provincial capital.

The BRT spokesperson said that keeping in view the increasing popularity and utility of the BRT, number of buses and feeder routes of BRT would further be increased so that the entire population of Peshawar region could benefit this modern transport facility.

The Peshawar Development Authority's Urban Development board has already approved the extension of the Bus Rapid Transit feeder routes to Warsak Road, Regi Lalma Township and Defence Housing Authority scheme to benefit more residents of the provincial capital.

He said that after the arrival of 86 a total of 244 buses would be added in the fleet of BRT buses while he added that more feeder routes would be started soon after arrival of such buses.

