BRT passengers surpass 0.2m figure on daily basis: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesman Trans Peshawar on Tuesday said a statistical surge in the number of passengers traveling through the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) depicted people's overwhelming response and confidence in the best commuting services providing facility of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Spokesman Trans Peshawar on Tuesday said a statistical surge in the number of passengers traveling through the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) depicted people's overwhelming response and confidence in the best commuting services providing facility of the provincial metropolis.

In a media statement he said BRT was providing international standard commuting facilities to the people and the numbers of its passengers were increasing with each passing day.

He said the number of passengers travelling through BRT has surpassed the figure of 0.2million on a daily basis due to its best services providing efforts.

The BRT, he said owing to the requirements of its passengers, was providing commuting facilities at nine routes with 158 state of the art buses. The most favorite route of the BRT passengers was the Express Route, he said.

After an ease in coronavirus situation and normalcy in routine life, he said the trend of traveling in BRT has increased manifold, adding that in near future more BRT routes, coupled with feeder routes would be made functional to accommodate extra number of passengers. The BRT, he added, was a unique, best and most popular commuting facility in the country.