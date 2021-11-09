UrduPoint.com

BRT Passengers Surpass 0.2m Figure On Daily Basis: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:57 PM

BRT passengers surpass 0.2m figure on daily basis: Spokesman

Spokesman Trans Peshawar on Tuesday said a statistical surge in the number of passengers traveling through the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) depicted people's overwhelming response and confidence in the best commuting services providing facility of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Spokesman Trans Peshawar on Tuesday said a statistical surge in the number of passengers traveling through the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) depicted people's overwhelming response and confidence in the best commuting services providing facility of the provincial metropolis.

In a media statement he said BRT was providing international standard commuting facilities to the people and the numbers of its passengers were increasing with each passing day.

He said the number of passengers travelling through BRT has surpassed the figure of 0.2million on a daily basis due to its best services providing efforts.

The BRT, he said owing to the requirements of its passengers, was providing commuting facilities at nine routes with 158 state of the art buses. The most favorite route of the BRT passengers was the Express Route, he said.

After an ease in coronavirus situation and normalcy in routine life, he said the trend of traveling in BRT has increased manifold, adding that in near future more BRT routes, coupled with feeder routes would be made functional to accommodate extra number of passengers. The BRT, he added, was a unique, best and most popular commuting facility in the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situat ..

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situation of the country

6 minutes ago
 Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 D ..

Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM & Bigger Batte ..

Vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM & Bigger Battery

17 minutes ago
 Chinese blockbuster's box office total tops 5.6 bl ..

Chinese blockbuster's box office total tops 5.6 bln yuan

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 restrictions ease further in Australian c ..

COVID-19 restrictions ease further in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd ..

5 minutes ago
 Warsaw Failed to Notify Minsk About Border Troop D ..

Warsaw Failed to Notify Minsk About Border Troop Deployment in Violation of Deal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.