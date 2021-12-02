PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Bus Rapid Transit Project Peshawar with its unparalleled services and standards is getting recognition at international level.

According to a spokesman here on Wednesday, the system is providing services to more than 200,000 commuters on daily basis. Each year, ITDP and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee select a city that has implemented innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year.

These strategies improve mobility for all residents, reduce transportation greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, and improve safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians.

Committee members evaluate nominations and decide on the STA winner and the honorable mention. The committee is composed of a prestigious international cadre of experts representing the most highly regarded organizations in the sustainable transport and urban development field.

"Peshawar BRT has been internationally recognized as "Honorable Mention" for Sustainable Transport Award 2022 for implementing innovative sustainable transport projects for facilitating mobility and reducing environmental pollution. Peshawar BRT has been nominated out of 31 cities, which include cities from India, USA, Russia, Canada, South Korea, etc that is a matter of honor and pride for Pakistan & TransPeshawar," he addedSpokesperson TransPeshawar stated that getting recognized on an international platform competing with 31 nominees/countries BRT Peshawar stands out as a result of its untiring and tireless efforts of providing exceptional public transport services and playing an integral role in the socio-economic development of the city. The Honorable Mention is surely a matter of Pride for Pakistan.