UrduPoint.com

BRT Peshawar Is Excellent Example Of Public Service, Financial Discipline: Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:47 PM

BRT Peshawar is excellent example of public service, financial discipline: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information , Kamran Bangash on Thursday that budget statistics of Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) published in a section of news papers were not true and authentic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information , Kamran Bangash on Thursday that budget statistics of Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) published in a section of news papers were not true and authentic.

In a statement, he said that BRT Peshawar will receive a subsidy of Rs 2.8 billion for the financial year 2021-22 which is far less if compared with subsidies other projects like Lahore Metro with an annual subsidy of Rs 4.1 billion, Multan Metro with an annual subsidy of Rs 3.6 billion, Rawalpindi Metro with an annual subsidy of Rs 3.6 billion and Orange Line Metro train with an annual subsidy of Rs. 8 billion.

He said that BRT Peshawar was the best example of excellent public service, good governance and financial discipline.

Kamran Bangash said that BRT Peshawar had the highest travel statistics with more than 160,000 passengers travelling on daily basis.

He said that to facilitate low income people, BRT minimum fare was only Rs 10 and average passengers travel upto Rs.

20 .

He said that before the start of BRT service , one side fare of private cabs on BRt route was around Rs. 300 which very expensive and common people could not afford Kamran Bangash said that BRT subsidy would reduce by one billion rupees when it's passengers capacity increases from 50 % to 100 % after start of two more feeder routes with completion of construction work on depots, reduction in sales tax and when Coronavirus situation was brought under controlled.

He said said that BRT earned more than Rs. 73 crore in one year during COVID-19 pandemic, adding worldwide subsidies were given on mass transit system.

He said that as per people-friendly vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Cheif Minister Mahmood Khan , BRT Peshawar has the lowest fare with an aim to extend maximum benefits to middle and poor class.

Kamran Bangash According to the rent was kept the lowest so that the general public could be facilitated.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Budget Metro Rent Orange Rawalpindi From Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian moto ..

PM performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian motorway project

5 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 18,985 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 18,985 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

3 minutes ago
 Folk king's last performance released by PNCA

Folk king's last performance released by PNCA

3 minutes ago
 Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege ..

Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege on Syed Ali Gilani's funeral

14 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Says Lacks Facilities to Host Many Afgh ..

Tajikistan Says Lacks Facilities to Host Many Afghan Refugees

14 minutes ago
 Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes ..

Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes to Gilani

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.