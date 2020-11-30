UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Peshawar Joins Call For Ending Violence Against Women Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

BRT Peshawar joins call for ending violence against women drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service Monday joined office of the Ombudsperson to promote a public service message against Sexual Harassment at Workplace in Peshawar.

BRT service would promote awareness messages and sensitize passengers on the issue of harassment at public places and violence against women through buses and terminals.

To create awareness on the law for protection of women against harassment at public place, hundreds of posters on the Section 509 of Pakistan Penal Code were displayed in all the buses of the modern mass transit system.

The Section 509 says, "Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished." This year's 16 Days of Activism campaign is focusing on the emergence as the shadow pandemic of violence against women amid Covid-19.

The global theme "Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!" .

Shah Muhammad Khan, Provincial Minister for Transport and Technical education, was the Chief Guest of the event.

"BRT Peshawar is a convenient and successful travel facility for citizens.

Men and boys should avoid sitting on seats designated for women.

Respecting women is a collective responsibility," said Shah.

Rukhshanda Naz, ombudsperson KP, said "The objective of this activity is to increase awareness of general public on the Section 509 of Pakistan Penal Code and enhance their access to the services offered by ombudsperson Office." Audio visuals messages, both in urdu and Pashtu languages, will also be played on BRT terminals and in buses.

This initiative will help in warning the harassers about repercussion and give confidence to women passengers so that they feel safe and secure while using public transport.

"Survivors, activists, decision-makers, the UN system, and people from all walks of life must collectively voice for funding for women organizations, essential services, and prevention from violence," said Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of Provincial Office UN Women in KP.

She said that ending violence against women is everyone's responsibility, so including stakeholders like Transport Department shows the commitment of the government to fulfill the shared responsibility.

"Safe transportation means freedom of mobility for women with comfort which contributes towards women empowerment. Empowered women not only raise voice for themselves but also for other vulnerable women," she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

35 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergen ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.