BRT Peshawar Service To Remain Operational During Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of Peshawar will remain operational throughout all three days of Eid for the convenience of the public.
According to a spokesperson from TransPeshawar, the evening operating hours of the ER-01 route will be extended on the Sunday after Eid (23 June) to further accommodate passengers.
The spokesperson explained that the purpose of extending the hours for the ER-01 express route is to facilitate residents of Peshawar returning home after the Eid holidays. The service hours for this route will be extended by one hour, until 8 PM.
On the first day of Eid, the BRT service will commence at 10 AM and will operate until 10 PM. On the second and third days of Eid, the service will start at 6 AM and continue until 10 PM.
The spokesperson from TransPeshawar stated, "Our organization is constantly striving to provide the best transport facilities to the public."
