BRT Peshawar To Launch A New Express Route From Shah Alam To Mall Of Hayatabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BRT Peshawar to Launch a New Express Route from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :TransPeshawar will start a new Express Route (ER 12) of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad on January 10, 2023.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, 12 buses will be operationalized on this route Initially.

A fleet of 62 new buses has arrived and after initiating the first 12 buses on ER-12, the remaining buses will be operationalized gradually in the coming weeks on current routes as well as new routes.

ER-12, will start from Shah Alam pul, enter the corridor at Malik Saad Station, and will continue to Mall of Hayatabad, said a press release.

This route will have a total of 11 stops including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshu Bridge, Lande Sarak, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Saddar, Peshawar University and Mall of Hayatabad.

This is going to be the first of 5 new routes which TransPeshawar had announced at the end of 2022.

Apart from ER-12 these new routes include a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14).

"Zu Peshawar is gaining continuous popularity due to it's excellent service and affordable fares," said Saddaf Kamil, Spokesperson for TransPeshawar. "To meet the growing demand from the people of Peshawar, the system is continuously expanding. Five new routes have been approved which will be operationalized one by one, in the next few weeks.

Currently, a feeder route (DR-3B) is operational from Shah Alam Pul to Malik Saad Shaheed Station covering a total of 22 stations in between, including Shah Alam pul, Wahid Garhi, Toda, Khazan, Faqir Abad, Sewan, Sugar Mill, Nasapa Balla, Nasapa, Muslim Abad, Bakhshu Pul, Ibrahim Abad, Habib Abad, Shero Jhangi, Landey Sarrak, Nishat Mill, Bhudhni Pul, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Eid Gah, Shahi Bagh, Khyber Bazaar, and Bacha Khan Chowk and Malik Saad Shaheed.

This route transports about 17,000 passengers per day. The start of ER-12 will not only divide the number of passengers on DR-3B but will also be helpful in dividing the rush of passengers from Malik Saad till Mall of Peshawar.

With the reduced commute time, this Express Route will be especially beneficial for students commuting to University of Peshawar.

