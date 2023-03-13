BRT project aims to facilitate commuters, not to generate revenue: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) spokesperson on Monday said that the mega project was aimed to provide subsidized and quality transport service in the provincial capital rather to generate revenue.

In a statement issued here, BRT spokesperson Sadaf Kamil said that TransPeshawar was providing the transport facility to commuters at the cheapest rates and to meet the expenses it needed funds and financial support.

She said that 99 per cent of the public transport systems around the world were being run with the financial support of the government and demanding funds from the government was not a new thing.

She said that despite the increase in prices of diesel the burden was not passed on to the public and still nominal rates were being charged from them, adding that completion of the under-construction commercial properties associated with the BRT project would significantly increase the revenue of the project and dependency on the government support.

Sadaf said that Peshawar BRT has provided travel facilities to 150 million passengers in the last two years and more than 300,000 passengers are availing this facility on a daily basis.

She disclosed that each BRT passenger gets a subsidy of around Rs 40 which is unprecedented in the country.

She said that the subsidy could be reduced by increasing the fare but it would directly affect the commuters and therefore it was decided not to increase the fare.

The spokesperson said that BRT revenue and expenditure details are already available on TransPeshawar's website.