UrduPoint.com

BRT Project Aims To Facilitate Commuters, Not To Generate Revenue: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BRT project aims to facilitate commuters, not to generate revenue: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) spokesperson on Monday said that the mega project was aimed to provide subsidized and quality transport service in the provincial capital rather to generate revenue.

In a statement issued here, BRT spokesperson Sadaf Kamil said that TransPeshawar was providing the transport facility to commuters at the cheapest rates and to meet the expenses it needed funds and financial support.

She said that 99 per cent of the public transport systems around the world were being run with the financial support of the government and demanding funds from the government was not a new thing.

She said that despite the increase in prices of diesel the burden was not passed on to the public and still nominal rates were being charged from them, adding that completion of the under-construction commercial properties associated with the BRT project would significantly increase the revenue of the project and dependency on the government support.

Sadaf said that Peshawar BRT has provided travel facilities to 150 million passengers in the last two years and more than 300,000 passengers are availing this facility on a daily basis.

She disclosed that each BRT passenger gets a subsidy of around Rs 40 which is unprecedented in the country.

She said that the subsidy could be reduced by increasing the fare but it would directly affect the commuters and therefore it was decided not to increase the fare.

The spokesperson said that BRT revenue and expenditure details are already available on TransPeshawar's website.

Related Topics

Peshawar World From Government Million

Recent Stories

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

7 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

10 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

16 minutes ago
 Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of ..

Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of hope for publishing’s futur ..

52 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Champion ..

Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Championship

3 hours ago
 NDMA sailed off another Ship with 550 tons of load ..

NDMA sailed off another Ship with 550 tons of load for Quake-hit Turkiye & Syria

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.