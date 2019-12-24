UrduPoint.com
BRT Project Case: KPK Govt Challenges Peshawar High Court Orders In Supreme Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

BRT project case: KPK Govt challenges Peshawar High Court orders in Supreme Court

The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Tuesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Tuesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

The KPK Government filed a petition in the SC Registry Peshawar and the PDA filed an identical petition at the principal seat in Islamabad through its counsel Makhdoom Ali Shah, praying the top court to issue orders for stopping the FIA inquiry.

The petitions stated that the PHC decision was against the law as the high court had not fully examined the facts in the BRT project case.

