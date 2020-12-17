UrduPoint.com
BRT Project Great Gift Of PTI Govt To People: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat Usher Anwar Zeb Khan Thursday said that BRT project is a great gift of the PTI government to the people, which has not only provided transport facilities to them but also solved the traffic problems of the city

He said that the PTI government was delivering to the people in the true sense and would fulfill the trust of the people. While traveling together, he said that the BRT project would enable the citizens to travel at a very reasonable rate in a short period of time while women and children could also be provided with the safest travel.

He added that the people will be satisfied and the PTI will implement the promises made to the people and the day is not far when Pakistan under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be among the developed countries.

He appealed to the people to travel to BRT stations and ensure implementation of guidelines and code of conduct including adopting coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

