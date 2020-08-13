UrduPoint.com
BRT Project Inauguration Fulfillment Of Another Promise By PTI: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:35 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that inauguration of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was a fulfillment of another promise of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that inauguration of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was a fulfillment of another promise of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a tweet, he said that the state-of-the-art project was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Peshawar. He said the PM always proved his critics wrong by his struggle and hard work.

