BRT project inauguration fulfillment of another promise by PTI: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that inauguration of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was a fulfillment of another promise of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that inauguration of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was a fulfillment of another promise of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a tweet, he said that the state-of-the-art project was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Peshawar. He said the PM always proved his critics wrong by his struggle and hard work.