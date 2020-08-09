BRT project to reduce traffic problems, provide jobs to hundreds: Qasim Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :PTI City District Peshawar President Syed Qasim Ali Shah Sunday said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was one of the mega project of PTI government that would not only address the aggravating issues of traffic in provincial capital but also provide employments to hundreds of people.

Talking to media here, he said that overwhelming male and female students other than general public have applied for ZU card which shows the importance of the projects, adding that the negative propaganda by the opposition was just for gaining political mileage.

He said the BRT was a gift from PTI government and it would prove to be a historic project in the history of provincial capital.