BRT Project's Cost Increased Due To Inclusion Of Extended Routes, Allied Works: Shaukat Yusafzai

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

BRT project's cost increased due to inclusion of extended routes, allied works: Shaukat Yusafzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusafzai on Thursday said the cost of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project costing Rs 66 billion, exceeded by Rs 20 billion due to inclusion of extended routes and allied works.

The mega project might have some flaws but it was still well-equipped with modern facilities, including provision of WiFi connectivity, for the general public with special focus on students and youth, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shaukat Yusufzai said the BRT project was made operational today and its service would further be extended with opening of three to four additional routes after one week and all routes after two weeks.

He invited all the critics, including Maulana Fazalur Rahman and Bilawal Bhutto, to have travelling experience of the Peshawar Metro Bus along with him to personally witness and observe the realization of a "dream".

He commended engineers and technicians for their around the clock efforts to successfully complete the BRT project even in COVID-19 situation.

To a question, the provincial minister said the Lahore Metro project was completed at the cost of Rs 40 billion at that time, but its rented buses were still lacking basic facilities.

To another question, he said the Sindh government should pay heed to Karachi's situation after light rains, rather than criticising the KP government.

