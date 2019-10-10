BRT purchases 360 Bicycles from China to launch unique bicycle-sharing project in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :First time in history , the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has introduce a bicycle-sharing system for commuters of Peshawar city with unique ride facility where almost 360 bicycles were purchased for this project from China.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the TransPeshawar talking to private news channel said, a bicycle-sharing scheme is starting from the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province as part of a Bus Rapid Transit project.

Travelers will be able use their 'Zu Fare Card', which will be issued by the Trans-Peshawar Company, to rent the bicycles.

He said the rent of these bicycles would be around 5 to 10 Rs for commuters between Hayatabad to University road.

The card can also be used to travel on BRT buses, he said, adding, users will be able to charge as well as check the status of the card through a mobile application and website.

He said for the safety of riders, the cycles will be equipped with LED lights and reflectors.

Users will be able to take a bicycle from one station and leave it at another. The authorities will use trucks to pick the cycles and redistribute them at stations where they are needed.

A spokesman of TransPeshawar Manzoor Khan said, the management will also be able to track the location of the cycle via a built-in positing system.

A fool-proof security system has been formulated to prevent theft, he said adding, further to enhance the safety of riders, bicycles will be chain-less and safe pedals will be used.

The company will have a distinctive reward system built for the web, mobile, system apps to encourage good behavior, he added.

Customers who take bicycles from relatively full stations or return bicycles to relatively empty stations will be rewarded.

The bicycle sharing system will have bicycle stands at each station and at popular locations along the corridor to facilitate passengers.

This follows the introduction of bicycle renting systems on university campuses where students can rent bicycles through a mobile application and can just leave them when done and the company can track them with built-in positioning systems.

Bike renting is already done in other countries like China, where it's used extensively in Beijing. This is great for getting around town, especially for short-distance trips that can be done easily on a bicycle without getting stuck in traffic.

And this has been made really easy, as you can use BRT's mobile applicationto book your bike.

He said this bicycles sharing project will be fully environment friendly in city.